This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
