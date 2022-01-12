 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

