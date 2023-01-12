 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Lynchburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.

