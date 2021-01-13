This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
