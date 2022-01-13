Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.