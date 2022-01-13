 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert