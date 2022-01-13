Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 17 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Ly…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today.…
After the warmest December on record nationwide, scientists at NOAA in Asheville, N.C., reported 2021 as the 4th warmest year on record for the United States.
It will be a cold day in Lynchburg, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We will se…
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in t…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lynchburg…
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Monday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. We will see …