Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

