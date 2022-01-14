 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lynchburg tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert