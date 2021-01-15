This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lynchburg today. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the hou…
This evening in Lynchburg: Clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees.…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. It should be a f…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool tomorrow. It sho…
2020’s weather across Virginia was a story of persistent — at times relentless — trends pushing us toward the top of the records for warmth an…
Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be ca…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Friday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degree…
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?