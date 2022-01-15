 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 21F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SUN 7:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

