This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 21F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SUN 7:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
After the warmest December on record nationwide, scientists at NOAA in Asheville, N.C., reported 2021 as the 4th warmest year on record for the United States.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.