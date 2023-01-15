This evening in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Lynchburg
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. You…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It should…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies …
🎧 Schools, restaurants and roads are closing more than ever due to coastal flooding
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lynchburg area. It…
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.