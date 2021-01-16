 Skip to main content
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

