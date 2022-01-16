Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Windy with periods of rain and snow in the evening. A few snow showers late - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 32F. NE winds shifting to WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It will be a cold day in Lynchburg Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Lynchburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.