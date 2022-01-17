 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

