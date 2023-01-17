Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.