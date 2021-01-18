Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.