Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

