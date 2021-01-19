This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lynchburg residen…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Saturday. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Monday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Sunday. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 deg…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool tomorrow. It sho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold…
This evening in Lynchburg: Clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees.…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lynchbu…
This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lynchburg residents should expect tempe…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Friday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degree…