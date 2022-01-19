Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Thursday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 63% chance. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.