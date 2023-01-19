 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

