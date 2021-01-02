 Skip to main content
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

