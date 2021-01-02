This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see c…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37…
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Wednesday. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods o…
Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 deg…
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg people will see temperat…
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. Winds sho…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.