This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Lynchburg
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
