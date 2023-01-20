 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

