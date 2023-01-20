This evening in Lynchburg: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Lynchburg
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
