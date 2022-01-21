Lynchburg's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low near 15F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lynchburg tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
