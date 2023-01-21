Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lynchburg tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.