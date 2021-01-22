Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
