Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.