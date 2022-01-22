For the drive home in Lynchburg: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
