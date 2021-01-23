Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
