Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.