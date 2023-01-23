 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

