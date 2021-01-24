 Skip to main content
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Considerable cloudiness. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Monday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

