This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
