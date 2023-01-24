This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Lynchburg
