Lynchburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
