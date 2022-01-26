This evening in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
