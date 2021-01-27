Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. About one inch of snow expected. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.