Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lynchburg tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 17-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

