Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 14-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.