Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Mostly clear. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.