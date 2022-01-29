Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Lynchburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.