For the drive home in Lynchburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Lynchburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degre…
Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will se…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lyn…
This evening in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg tomorrow. The fo…
Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Today's c…
This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks li…
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.