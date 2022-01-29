 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Lynchburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert