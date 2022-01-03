This evening in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
