Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy with showers. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 79% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.