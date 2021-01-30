Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Snow likely. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 23.72. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.