Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph.