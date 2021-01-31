For the drive home in Lynchburg: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lynchburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. We w…
Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today.…
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine toda…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Snow likely. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might …
Lynchburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Rain likely. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. L…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance o…
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Pa…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Friday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. It should be …