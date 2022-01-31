This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degre…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area …
Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Today's c…
This evening in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg tomorrow. The fo…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Lynchburg people should be prepared for temp…
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Monday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. Expect peri…