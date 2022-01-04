 Skip to main content
Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

