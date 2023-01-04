Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.