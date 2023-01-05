For the drive home in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Lynchburg
