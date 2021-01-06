For the drive home in Lynchburg: Clear. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Thursday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
