Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow in the evening. Becoming partly cloudy late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.