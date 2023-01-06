This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Lynchburg
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
